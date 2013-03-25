MUMBAI, March 25 Indian sugar futures rose on Monday after hitting their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on bargain buying, driven by expectations of an improvement in demand due to the summer.

* The key May sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.47 percent at 2,994 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,975 rupees earlier in the day.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, so far this year, the demand is subdued.

* Spot sugar fell 15 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SOYOIL AND OILSEEDS:

Indian soybean futures edged higher as rising overseas sales of soymeal lifted demand for the beans from oil millers while soyoil fell following a drop in Malaysian palm oil.

* Rapeseed futures fell on rising supplies and an estimated rise in the production.

* The key April soybean contract closed up 0.36 percent at 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April soyoil contract eased 0.32 percent to 685.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April finished down 0.84 percent to 3,433 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.55 rupee to 689.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 9 rupees to 3,688 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 89 rupees to 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's imports of palm oil could rise more than 17 percent in the year to October 2013 to stand at 9 million tonnes, as the edible oil is the cheapest available, despite an import duty.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures fell due to a drop in local buying amid a rise in supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* Key May contract dropped 1.23 percent to 3,372 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 105 rupees to 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures eased due to an increase in daily supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery closed 0.61 percent lower at 12,972.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 34 rupees to 13,350 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures edged down due to a rise in supplies from the new crop and sluggish demand. Expectations of higher output also weighed on sentiment.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery fell 0.51 percent to 35,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper fell 227 rupees to 36,523 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures dropped on higher carry forward stocks and rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key April contract finished down 1.5 percent at 6,516 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 63 rupees to 6,414 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)