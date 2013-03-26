MUMBAI, March 26 Indian soybean futures surged 3 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than six months on a weak rupee and as oil millers were actively buying in the spot market amid thin supplies.

* Soyoil and rapeseed rose on firmness in soybeans and on a weak rupee, though higher supplies weighed on sentiments.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 2.8 percent at 3,705 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,713 rupees earlier, the highest level since Sept. 15, 2012.

* India exported 581,606 tonnes of soymeal in February, compared with 344,240 tonnes a year earlier, an industry body said.

* The key May soyoil contract finished 1.08 percent higher at 683.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.78 percent to 3,496 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 1.70 rupee to 690.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 44 rupees to 3,732 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up by 2 rupees to 3,417 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell to hit their lowest level in 8-1/2 months on ample supplies and sluggish demand, though hopes the government will remove some curbs on tightly controlled sugar industry limited the downside.

* The key May sugar contract dropped 0.94 percent to 2,966 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,962 rupees earlier, the lowest level since July 2, 2012.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. However, the demand has been subdued so far this year.

* Spot sugar fell 16 rupees to 3,039 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures snapped a two-day falling streak on short-covering, offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The May contract closed up 0.71 percent at 3,396 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, fell 9 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures ended steady as rising supplies in the local market and expectations of higher output outweighed export inquiries.

* The April jeera contract finished 0.35 percent higher at 13,017.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 7 rupees to 13,343 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures fell on a pick-up in domestic supplies and expectations of higher output.

* The most active pepper contract for April delivery fell 0.95 percent to 35,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pepper dropped 80 rupees to 36,443 rupees per 100 kg in Kochi.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures edged up on some value buying though mounting stocks and supplies from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery closed 0.43 percent higher at 6,544 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)