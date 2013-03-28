MUMBAI, March 28 Indian soy futures ended mixed on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) planting data while rapeseed futures closed up as farmers held stocks expecting better returns.

* The key April soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.3 per cent to 3,721.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the April soyoil contract ended flat at 694 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.2 percent at 3,465 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.3 rupees to 693.25 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans were up 18 rupees at 3,750 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was up 8 rupees at 3,425 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged lower on Thursday to hit a contract low, weighed by excess supplies, amid a delay in deciding on the industry decontrol issue.

* The most-active sugar for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 0.7 percent down at 2,944 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,933 rupees earlier in the day.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to increasing supplies in the domestic market, weak demand and estimates of higher output.

* The May contract fell 0.56 percent to close at 3,377 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks, rising supplies from the new season crop and a slack demand from overseas.

* The most-active turmeric contract for April delivery on the NCDEX fell 1.4 percent lower at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot markets are closed due to the festival of Holi and would resume trading from Monday. Indians celebrated Holi on March 27, but spot markets would remain shut for the rest of the week.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose as depleting stocks and lower-than-expected arrival triggered some short-covering, offseting expectations of higher output.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.2 percent up at 35,860 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies have picked up from Karnataka, but are still below the expected levels because of labour shortage.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures erased early losses to end higher as a pick-up in overseas inquiries for the new season crop outweighed increasing local supplies and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.0 percent to close at 13,150 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)