MUMBAI, April 2 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session's week-low, in line with global leads.

* The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended 2.76 percent higher at 3,702 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soyoil contract for May delivery on the NCDEX rose 2.04 percent to end at 688.40 rupees per 10 kgs, while rapeseed contract for May ended 1.36 percent higher at 3,501 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.6 rupees to 694.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 36 rupees to 3,756 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,436 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures inched higher on expectations the government would lift some curbs on the tightly regulated industry.

* The federal cabinet is expected to take a decision on the reform issue later on Tuesday.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.20 percent up at 3,004 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 24 rupees to 3,054.6 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures edged up on value buying after prices fell nearly 1 percent in the previous session and as depleting stocks aided sentiment, though rising supplies from the new season crop and weak exports capped the gains.

* The most-active pepper contract for April delivery edged up 0.21 percent to end at 35,675 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 317 rupees to 36,238 rupees at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to buying by stockists, export demand and estimates of lower output, though mounting stocks and rising supplies limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 1.32 percent higher at 6,730 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 108 rupees to 6,433 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended marginally up on export demand, though increasing supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for April delivery edged up 0.19 percent to close at 13,052.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera was at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. The spot market was shut since March 26.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on value buying, supported by hopes of a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The May contract ended up 1.22 percent at 3,482 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana, or chickpea, rose 94 rupees to 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* The wedding season in India re-started in April and it will continue till early June. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)