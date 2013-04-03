MUMBAI, April 3 Indian jeera futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market and on a rise in export demand, though arrivals from the new season crop and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery rose 0.55 percent to 13,290 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot jeera rose 54 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as higher carry forward stocks and increasing supplies from the new season crop offset estimates of lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery declined 2.53 percent to close at 6,560 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric slipped 7 rupees to 6,426 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to increasing supplies from the new season crop, expectations of higher output and sluggish exports, though thin stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery slipped 0.21 percent to close at 35,680 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 208 rupees to 36,446 rupees at Kochi, a key market in Kerala.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures ended higher, extending gains to hit their contract high as domestic supplies were exhausted due to seasonality, and soyoil also edged higher.

* The most-active soybean contract for May delivery on the NCDEX rose 1.62 percent to close at 3,762 rupees per 10 grams after hitting a contract high of 3,821 rupees.

* Soyoil contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.18 percent higher at 689.65 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract for May ended nearly steady at 3,502 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 11.5 rupees to 706.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 92 rupees to 3,848 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 32 rupees to 3,468 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended weak as increasing supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output outweighed a pick-up in local demand ahead of the wedding season.

* The May contract fell 0.72 percent to close at 3,457 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Chana, or chickpea, rose 27 rupees to 3,456 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)