MUMBAI, April 4 Indian soybean futures ended up on Thursday to hit a contract high, extending gains for a third day, due to lack of supplies in the domestic market.

* The actively traded soybean contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 3.47 percent to end at 3,892.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,905 rupees.

* Soyoil contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 1.30 percent higher at 698.65 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed contract for May rose 1.51 percent to close at 3,555 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 7.7 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans gained 83 rupees to 3,931 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 12 rupees to 3,480 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended a tad higher on expectations the federal government would lift some curbs on the tightly regulated sector.

* India, the world's top consumer and the second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil, has been exploring options to free up the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.43 percent up at 3,008 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar ended flat at 3,050 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian pepper futures rose on thin stocks and lesser-than-expected arrivals from the new season crop offsetting expectations of higher output and weak exports.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.62 percent up at 35,900 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 133 rupees to 36,313 rupees at Kochi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended up as traders chose to buy at lower levels, supported by export demand and estimates of lower output, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.30 percent at 6,580 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 2.53 percent in the previous session.

* Spot turmeric fell 31 rupees to 6,395 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose due to export demand offsetting rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery closed 1.84 percent higher at 13,535 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 16.5 rupees to 13,412.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher on value buying, supported by hopes of an improvement in local demand ahead of the wedding season, though arrivals from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The May contract ended 0.46 percent up at 3,473 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen 0.72 percent in the previous session.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 18 rupees to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)