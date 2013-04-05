MUMBAI, April 5 Indian sugar futures ended lower on Friday on profit-taking due to higher supplies, erasing early gains from the government's move to remove curbs on the tightly regulated sugar sector.

* The government will no longer force mills to sell sugar to it at a discount and will not limit the amount they can sell in the open market, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday after the cabinet agreed the changes.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.40 percent lower at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 32 rupees to 3,082 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures eased from their contract high on Friday as traders rushed in to book profits due to higher arrivals. Rapeseed edged up.

* The actively traded soybean for May delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.32 percent to close at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,952 rupees.

* Soyoil for May delivery ended 0.63 percent lower at 694.25 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed for May delivery rose 0.65 percent to close at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.05 rupees to 715.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 104 rupees to 4,035 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 45 rupees to 3,525 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana futures ended higher on concerns of lower yield in Madhya Pradesh, the largest producing state, and hopes of a pick-up in domestic buying, though arrivals from the new season crop weighed on sentiment.

* The May contract ended up 1.35 percent at 3,520 rupees per 100 kg on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Chana, or chickpea, edged up 12 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on stockists' demand and a pick-up in exports, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery rose 2.23 percent higher to end at 13,837.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell rose 191.5 rupees to 13,604 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on selling pressure from old stocks and supplies of the new season crop though estimates of lower output and export demand limited the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery fell 0.27 percent to 6,562 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to sluggish exports, with Indian prices remaining higher compared with those of the competitors in the global market, and on concerns over a rise in imports.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery fell 0.42 percent to 35,750 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 194 rupees to 36,507 rupees at Kochi, a key market in southern Kerala state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)