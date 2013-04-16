MUMBAI, April 16 Indian soybean futures fell more than two percent on Tuesday on a stronger rupee and due to poor demand in the spot market as higher soymeal prices squeezed export orders.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also fell on rising supplies and a stronger rupee, which makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The rupee rose to its highest level in three weeks on Tuesday.

* The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 2.4 percent at 3,748.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,730 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 4.

* Indian soymeal suppliers are renegotiating deals with Iranian buyers for April and May shipments as a rally in soybean prices in the south Asian country has erased margins for exporters.

* The key May soyoil contract finished down 0.95 percent at 696.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May fell 2 percent to 3,505 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.95 rupee to 722.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 23 rupees to 4,000 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 21 rupees to 3,525 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies have started coming in from the new season crop, which is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012/13, a trade body said.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as a stronger rupee and a drop in overseas prices are likely to lead to higher imports in the coming months, though summer season demand capped the downside.

* The most-active sugar contract for May delivery closed 0.74 percent down at 2,938 rupees per 100 kg.

* New York raw sugar futures fell 1.3 percent on Monday to settle at 17.79 cents per lb. The front-month contract hit a two-and-a-half year low of 17.47 cents on April 3 on expectations of steep global output.

* Spot sugar nudged down 4 rupees to 3,063 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13, an industry body had said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell more than 2 percent, weighed by supplies from the new harvest and on estimates of higher output.

* Supplies from the new season crop have risen from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* The May contract ended 2 percent lower at 3,639 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 21 rupees to 3,604 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures retreated after hitting a contract high as higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop prompted profit-taking.

* The key May contract closed down 4 percent at 7,044 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 7,374 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric dropped 40 rupees to 6,983 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell due to a pick-up in supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka while sluggish exports also weighed on sentiment.

* The key May contract fell 1.63 percent to 34,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 44 rupees to 36,273 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The key May contract dropped 2.84 percent to 13,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 140 rupees to 13,610 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)