MUMBAI, April 17 Indian soybean futures
rebounded on Wednesday from their two-week lows hit in the
previous session on bargain-buying, driven by hopes of an
improvement in soymeal export orders.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher on lower-level
buying, but rising rapeseed supplies from the new season crop
limited the upside.
* The key May soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3.8 percent at
3,891 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,730 rupees in the
previous session, the lowest level since April 4.
* The key May soyoil contract finished up 1.12
percent at 704.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for May rose 0.94 percent to 3,538 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.55 rupee to 721.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
36 rupees to 3,964 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.
SUGAR:
Indian sugar futures edged higher after falling to their
lowest level in more than a week as an expected rise in demand
due to the summer season outweighed surplus supplies.
* The benchmark May contract closed 0.58 percent
higher at 2,955 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,922
rupees, its lowest level since April 9.
* Spot sugar fell 23 rupees to 3,040 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
CHANA:
Indian chana futures rose on concerns over yield and crop
quality in Madhya Pradesh while lower-than-expected supplies
from Rajasthan also aided the upside.
* The May contract rose 1.37 percent to 3,689 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Chana, or chickpea, fell 14 rupees to 3,590 rupees per 100
kg in the New Delhi spot market.
TURMERIC:
Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent, weighed by a
rise in daily arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
closed down 4 percent at 6,766 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting
a contract high of 7,374 rupees on Tuesday.
* Spot turmeric fell 191 rupees to 6,792 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
PEPPER:
Indian pepper futures erased early losses to end higher on
lower-level buying supported by an improvement in exports
enquiries.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
rose 0.66 percent to 35,225 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 228 rupees to 36,045 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
JEERA:
Indian jeera futures ended flat as bargain-buying offset
rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of
higher output.
* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery
ended unchanged at 13,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 83 rupees to 13,527 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)