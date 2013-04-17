MUMBAI, April 17 Indian soybean futures rebounded on Wednesday from their two-week lows hit in the previous session on bargain-buying, driven by hopes of an improvement in soymeal export orders.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher on lower-level buying, but rising rapeseed supplies from the new season crop limited the upside.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 3.8 percent at 3,891 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,730 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since April 4.

* The key May soyoil contract finished up 1.12 percent at 704.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May rose 0.94 percent to 3,538 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.55 rupee to 721.50 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 36 rupees to 3,964 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 25 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures edged higher after falling to their lowest level in more than a week as an expected rise in demand due to the summer season outweighed surplus supplies.

* The benchmark May contract closed 0.58 percent higher at 2,955 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,922 rupees, its lowest level since April 9.

* Spot sugar fell 23 rupees to 3,040 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures rose on concerns over yield and crop quality in Madhya Pradesh while lower-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan also aided the upside.

* The May contract rose 1.37 percent to 3,689 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana, or chickpea, fell 14 rupees to 3,590 rupees per 100 kg in the New Delhi spot market.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent, weighed by a rise in daily arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery closed down 4 percent at 6,766 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,374 rupees on Tuesday.

* Spot turmeric fell 191 rupees to 6,792 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER:

Indian pepper futures erased early losses to end higher on lower-level buying supported by an improvement in exports enquiries.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery rose 0.66 percent to 35,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 228 rupees to 36,045 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures ended flat as bargain-buying offset rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery ended unchanged at 13,180 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 83 rupees to 13,527 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)