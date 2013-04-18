MUMBAI, April 18 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday, following gains in Malaysian palm oil and on lower imports of edible oils in March, while soybean futures erased early gains to end lower on profit-taking driven by a stronger rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up after a drop to a four-month low earlier in the session lured back buyers.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.36 percent at 3,877 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key May soyoil contract finished up 0.65 percent at 709.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May eased 0.45 percent to 3,522 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 3.65 rupees to 725.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped 77 rupees to 4,041 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 45 rupees to 3,545 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on surplus supplies, though a likely rise in demand due to the summer season limited the downside.

* The key May contract closed down 0.58 percent at 2,938 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in 2012-13, an industry body said, against an annual demand of about 23 million tonnes.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 19 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures slipped on profit-taking, driven by estimates of higher output and fresh supplies from the new season crop.

* The May contract closed 0.76 percent lower at 3,661 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Delhi, spot chana rose 24 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures rose due to depleting stocks, lower-than-expected spot supplies from Kerala and a pick-up in local demand.

* The key May contract rose 1 percent to 35,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 48 rupees to 36,093 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures snapped a two-day falling streak on value buying, supported by concerns over lower output, though a rise in daily arrivals and higher carry-forward stocks capped the gains.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery finished up 0.24 percent at 6,782 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 6,771 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on export demand, though supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* The key May contract jumped 1.18 percent to 13,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 27 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)