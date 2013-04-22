MUMBAI, April 22 Indian soybean futures ended up on Monday on weak rupee and thin supplies in local spot markets, while soyoil fell due to ample supplies and a drop in Malaysian palm oil.

Rapeseed fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.90 percent at 3,854 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key May soyoil contract fell 0.56 percent to close at 701.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May dropped 0.71 percent to 3,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.9 rupee to 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 54 rupees to 3,944 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 46.5 rupees to 3,482.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures hit the contract low on Monday on surplus supplies and sluggish demand from bulk consumers, though hopes of summer season demand limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.27 percent to close at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,971 rupees.

* Spot sugar fell 1.5 rupee to 3,038.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell tracking subdued activity in the spot market, where demand was weak, while new season supplies and expectations of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The May contract fell 0.61 percent to close at 3,573 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 74 rupees to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed futures edged up on demand from overseas buyers, though new season supplies and expectations of higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.34 percent up at 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera was steady at 13,500 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin volume trade due to a rise in supplies from Karnataka and sluggish export demand.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.62 percent to close at 35,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper rose 8 rupees to 36,115 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, due to depleting stocks.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended weak due to a rise in daily arrivals, a drop in export demand and higher carry-forward stocks, though concerns over lower output limited the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.36 percent lower at 6,548 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 190 rupees to 6,589 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)