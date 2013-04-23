MUMBAI, April 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on a weaker rupee and an improvement in demand in the spot market from oil millers, while soyoil edged up following gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* The key May soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.84 percent at 3,963.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key May soyoil contract rose 0.68 percent to 706.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May ended slightly higher at 3,472 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 724.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 53 rupees to 3,997 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 3,472.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on surplus supplies and a drop in overseas prices.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.23 percent lower at 2,989 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,971 rupees in the previous session.

* Spot sugar was almost steady at 3,038 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures slipped due to a pick-up in new season supplies from Rajasthan while expectations of higher output also dampened sentiment.

* The May contract ended 0.78 percent lower at 3,545 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In Delhi, spot chana was steady at 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell, weighed by supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output, though some export demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for May delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.67 percent to 13,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera was unchanged at 13,500 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended down 0.73 percent at 6,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 9 rupees to 6,598 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to weak exports and a rise in daily arrivals from Karnataka.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery on the NCDEX fell 0.24 percent to 35,195 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 15 rupees to 36,100 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)