MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday due to supply crunch as farmers held on to their stocks on expectations of further rise in prices.

* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil prices, while rapeseed treaded water.

* The key May soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.76 percent at 4,072.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key May soyoil contract rose 1.47 percent to 716.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May ended slightly up at 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 7.7 rupees to 732.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 84 rupees to 4,081 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,480.5 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on a drop in overseas prices and as local mills sold the sweetener aggressively to generate cash for cane payments.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX closed 0.7 percent lower at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 2,964 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar fell 14.5 rupees to 3,023.5 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to weak local demand, rise in supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.

* The May contract fell 1.24 percent to 3,501 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 29 rupees to 3,471 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and slack overseas demand, but estimates of lower output restricted the downside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended down 1.72 percent at 6,388 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output, though some export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery fell 0.65 percent to 12,965 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera slipped 19 rupees to 13,481 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures ended slightly up due to depleting stocks, though a rise in daily arrivals from Karnataka and subdued exports limited the upside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery edged up 0.16 percent to 35,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot pepper fell 108 rupees to 35,992 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)