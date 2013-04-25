MUMBAI, April 25 Indian soybean futures rose on
Thursday due to supply crunch as farmers held on to their stocks
on expectations of further rise in prices.
* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil
prices, while rapeseed treaded water.
* The key May soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 2.76 percent
at 4,072.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key May soyoil contract rose 1.47 percent to
716.9 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
ended slightly up at 3,474 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 7.7 rupees to 732.2 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 84
rupees to 4,081 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,480.5 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on a drop in
overseas prices and as local mills sold the sweetener
aggressively to generate cash for cane payments.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX closed 0.7
percent lower at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 2,964 rupees earlier.
* Spot sugar fell 14.5 rupees to 3,023.5 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell due to weak local demand, rise in
supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher
output.
* The May contract fell 1.24 percent to 3,501 rupees
per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 29 rupees to 3,471 rupees per
100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward
stocks and slack overseas demand, but estimates of lower output
restricted the downside.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
ended down 1.72 percent at 6,388 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
JEERA
Indian cumin seed futures fell due to supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of higher output, though some
export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May
delivery fell 0.65 percent to 12,965 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera slipped 19 rupees to 13,481 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures ended slightly up due to depleting
stocks, though a rise in daily arrivals from Karnataka and
subdued exports limited the upside.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
edged up 0.16 percent to 35,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot pepper fell 108 rupees to 35,992 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)