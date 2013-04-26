MUMBAI, April 26 Indian soybean futures hit a
contract high on Friday due to a rise in overseas prices and on
thin supplies as farmers delayed sales expecting further rise in
prices.
* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil
prices, while rapeseed edged up tracking gains in other
oilseeds.
* The key May soybean contract ended up 1.19 percent
at 4,121 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 4,182 rupees earlier.
* The key May soyoil contract rose 0.58 percent to
721.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May
edged up 1.35 percent to 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 5.4 rupees to 737.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 93
rupees to 4,174 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 19.5 rupees to 3,500 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures hit a contract low due to ample
supplies and weak demand in the spot market.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.44
percent down at 2,956 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract low of 2,953 rupees earlier.
* Spot sugar fell 5.5 rupees to 3,018 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures snapped a five-day losing streak on
bargain-buying, though subdued trade in spot markets, rise in
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher
output limited the upside.
* The May contract rose 0.49 percent to 3,518 rupees
per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* In Delhi, spot chana edged up 6 rupees to 3,477 rupees per
100 kg.
SPICES
Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low, weighed by
rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of
higher output.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May
delivery was down 0.09 percent at 12,952.5 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,850
rupees earlier in the day.
* Spot jeera fell 86 rupees to 13,395 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha in Gujarat.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up as depleting stocks supported
buying offsetting estimates of higher output and a rise in
supplies from Karnataka.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
edged up 0.16 percent to 35,305 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot pepper fell 128 rupees to 35,864 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some value buying, supported
by estimates of lower output.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
ended up 0.44 percent at 6,416 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
It had fallen 1.72 percent in the previous session.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)