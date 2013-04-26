MUMBAI, April 26 Indian soybean futures hit a contract high on Friday due to a rise in overseas prices and on thin supplies as farmers delayed sales expecting further rise in prices.

* Soyoil rose on good demand and a rise in overseas palm oil prices, while rapeseed edged up tracking gains in other oilseeds.

* The key May soybean contract ended up 1.19 percent at 4,121 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 4,182 rupees earlier.

* The key May soyoil contract rose 0.58 percent to 721.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May edged up 1.35 percent to 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 5.4 rupees to 737.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 93 rupees to 4,174 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 19.5 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures hit a contract low due to ample supplies and weak demand in the spot market.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended 0.44 percent down at 2,956 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,953 rupees earlier.

* Spot sugar fell 5.5 rupees to 3,018 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures snapped a five-day losing streak on bargain-buying, though subdued trade in spot markets, rise in supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* The May contract rose 0.49 percent to 3,518 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* In Delhi, spot chana edged up 6 rupees to 3,477 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low, weighed by rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery was down 0.09 percent at 12,952.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,850 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 86 rupees to 13,395 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up as depleting stocks supported buying offsetting estimates of higher output and a rise in supplies from Karnataka.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery edged up 0.16 percent to 35,305 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 128 rupees to 35,864 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some value buying, supported by estimates of lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended up 0.44 percent at 6,416 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had fallen 1.72 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)