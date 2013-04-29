MUMBAI, April 29 Indian cumin seed futures hit a
contract low for a third straight day on Monday, due to slack
demand from local and overseas buyers amid rising supplies from
the new season crop and higher stocks.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May
delivery ended 0.05 percent down at 12,807.50 rupees per
100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,720 rupees earlier
in the day.
* Spot jeera fell 4.8 rupees to 13,319 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during
April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed,
indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31
were likely much higher than the previous year.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures ended steady in thin volume trade due
to the absence of far-month contracts and on sluggish exports
and estimates of higher output, though thin stocks aided prices.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June
2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
ended 0.1 percent higher at 35,405 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. Spot pepper fell 125 rupees to 35,708.3 rupees at Kochi,
a key market in the southern state of Kerala.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in
Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose a tad on estimates of lower
output, though high carry-forward stocks and supplies from the
new season crop kept the upside limited.
* The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery
ended 0.57 percent higher at 6,370 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 184.10
rupees to 6,415.90 rupees per 100 kg. The spot market was shut
from April 24.
* Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg
each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the
first week of the month.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures fell, tracking bearish cues from spot
where demand was weak amid higher supplies and on expectations
of higher output.
* The May contract ended 1.76 percent lower at 3,409
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. In Delhi, spot chana fell 61.55
rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures fell sharply due to weak exports
demand for soymeal, while soyoil hit a contract high on an
improvement in demand due to the wedding season.
* Rapeseed futures were treading water as higher supplies
outweighed gains in edible oil prices.
* The key May soybean contract on the NCDEX ended
down 2.78 percent at 3,876.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a
contract high of 4,182 rupees last week.
* The key May soyoil contract ended up 0.15 percent
at 721.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of
727.85 rupees earlier, while the rapeseed contract for May
ended 1.09 percent lower at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.65 rupees to 740.25 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans fell 73
rupees to 4,023 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 28.60 rupees to 3,471 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged up, helped by lower-level buying,
from the contract low hit last week though higher supplies kept
the upside limited.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.44
percent at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low
of 2,949 rupees last week.
* Spot sugar rose 2.75 rupees to 3,023.65 rupees per 100 kg
in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)