MUMBAI, April 29 Indian cumin seed futures hit a contract low for a third straight day on Monday, due to slack demand from local and overseas buyers amid rising supplies from the new season crop and higher stocks. * The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery ended 0.05 percent down at 12,807.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,720 rupees earlier in the day. * Spot jeera fell 4.8 rupees to 13,319 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. * India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. PEPPER Indian pepper futures ended steady in thin volume trade due to the absence of far-month contracts and on sluggish exports and estimates of higher output, though thin stocks aided prices. * The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.1 percent higher at 35,405 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. Spot pepper fell 125 rupees to 35,708.3 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. * Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose a tad on estimates of lower output, though high carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new season crop kept the upside limited. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended 0.57 percent higher at 6,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 184.10 rupees to 6,415.90 rupees per 100 kg. The spot market was shut from April 24. * Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures fell, tracking bearish cues from spot where demand was weak amid higher supplies and on expectations of higher output. * The May contract ended 1.76 percent lower at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. In Delhi, spot chana fell 61.55 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. * Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures fell sharply due to weak exports demand for soymeal, while soyoil hit a contract high on an improvement in demand due to the wedding season. * Rapeseed futures were treading water as higher supplies outweighed gains in edible oil prices. * The key May soybean contract on the NCDEX ended down 2.78 percent at 3,876.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,182 rupees last week. * The key May soyoil contract ended up 0.15 percent at 721.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 727.85 rupees earlier, while the rapeseed contract for May ended 1.09 percent lower at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.65 rupees to 740.25 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans fell 73 rupees to 4,023 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 28.60 rupees to 3,471 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures edged up, helped by lower-level buying, from the contract low hit last week though higher supplies kept the upside limited. * The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.44 percent at 2,969 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week. * Spot sugar rose 2.75 rupees to 3,023.65 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)