MUMBAI, April 30 Indian cumin seed futures rose on Tuesday as traders chose to cover short positions after the spice hit contract lows in previous sessions, with fresh export demand also supporting the rise. * The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for May delivery ended 0.62 percent higher at 12,887.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It had hit a contract low of 12,720 rupees on Monday. * Spot jeera rose 45.3 rupees to 13,364.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. * India exported about 524,690 tonnes of spices during April-December, estimates by the ministry of commerce showed, indicating that exports in the financial year ended March 31 were likely much higher than the previous year. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended flat as a slight improvement in demand due to the summer season outweighed ample supplies and a drop in overseas prices. * The key June contract ended down 0.20 percent at 2,963 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week. * Spot sugar edged up 6.80 rupees to 3,030.45 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state. * Demand for sugar from ice cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer. PEPPER Indian pepper futures edged up on thin stocks, though weak exports due to higher prices as compared with other competitors in the global market and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment. * The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice. * The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.44 percent higher at 35,560 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot pepper rose 45.6 rupees to 35,753.9 rupees at Kochi. CHICK PEAS Indian chana, or chick peas, futures snapped a two-day falling streak on value buying, supported by steady demand in the local market, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside. * The June contract ended 0.75 percent higher at 3,508 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It has fallen more than 2 percent in as many sessions. * In Delhi, spot chana was steady at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. * Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose on estimates of lower output though new season supplies and higher stocks restricted the upside. * The most-active turmeric contract for May delivery ended up 0.69 percent at 6,414 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Turmeric rose 47.40 rupees to 6,463.30 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. * Daily arrivals have risen to 18,000-22,000 bags of 70 kg each at the Nizamabad market from around 10,000 bags in the first week of the month. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures rose on bargain buying driven by gains in overseas markets, while soyoil futures hit a contract high on robust demand due to the wedding season. * Rapeseed futures edged higher following gains in edible oil prices. * The key May soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.30 percent at 719.30 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 728.40 rupees earlier. * The key May soybean contract rose 1.43 percent to 3,932 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May ended 0.03 percent higher at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.70 rupee to 739.55 rupees per 10 kg while soybeans ended 1 rupee higher at 4,024 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 5.60 rupees to 3,465.80 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)