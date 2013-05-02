MUMBAI May 2 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday due to a sharp drop in overseas prices and on rising supplies of rapeseed in local spot markets, with weak exports demand for oilmeals further hurting sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-week low, tracking losses in overseas soybean oil markets and hurt by expectations of a smaller decline in stocks after cargo surveyor data showed exports slowing.

* The key May soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.44 percent at 716.15 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 728.40 rupees earlier this week.

* The key May soybean contract fell 0.4 percent to 3,916.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for May dropped 1 percent to 3,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 4.55 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 53 rupees to 3,971 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 66 rupees to 3,400 rupees.

* Rapeseed supplies are rising from the new season crop. Rapeseed output is estimated to have risen about 22 percent on year to 7.15 million tonnes in 2012-13, a trade body said.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as surplus supplies and a sharp drop in overseas prices offset an improvement in demand in local spot markets.

* The key June contract closed down 0.03 percent at 2,962 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,949 rupees last week.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer.

* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,040 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose due to a pick-up in buying at lower levels and on concerns over the quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though new season supplies and expectations of higher output kept the upside limited.

* The key June contract closed 1.14 percent higher at 3,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 75 rupees to 3,475 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a contract low, weighed by higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of increased output.

* The key May jeera contract closed 0.93 percent lower at 12,767.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,632.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera rose 44 rupees to 13,408 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures hit a contract high on depleting stocks and less-than-expected supplies from Kerala, though weak overseas demand and estimates of higher output kept the upside limited.

* The most-active May contract finished 0.22 percent higher at 35,640 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 36,500 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot pepper fell 37 rupees to 35,717 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and new season supplies in spot markets.

* The key May contract closed down 1.9 percent at 6,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric fell 131 rupees to 6,332 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)