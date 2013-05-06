MUMBAI May 6 Indian rapeseed fell on Monday on
rising supplies from the new season crop while soyoil ended
unchanged.
* The rapeseed contract for June fell 0.98 percent
to close at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key June soyoil contract ended unchanged at
692.30 rupees per 10 kg while the June soybean contract
inched down 0.09 percent to 3,903.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 2.7 rupees to 733.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
up 4 rupees to 4,031 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,401 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased as surplus supplies from local
production and imports offset an improvement in demand due to
the summer season.
* The key June contract on NCDEX ended down 0.54
percent at 2,956 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg in
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures fell due to rising supplies from the
new season crop, sluggish demand from local traders and
estimates of higher output.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.48 percent
to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 25 rupees to 3,400 per 100 kg.
SPICES
Indian cumin seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new
season crop, estimates of higher output and lower-than-expected
overseas demand.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for
June delivery fell 1.01 percent to close at 12,927.5
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera edged down 2 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by weak exports,
higher carryforward stocks and supplies from the new season
crop.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
dropped 3.98 percent to 6,178 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Turmeric fell 155.5 rupees to 6,119.5 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up on depleting stocks and
lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala though lack of export
demand and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the
June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
edged up 0.47 percent to 36,055 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot pepper fell 46 rupees to 35,679 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)