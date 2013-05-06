MUMBAI May 6 Indian rapeseed fell on Monday on rising supplies from the new season crop while soyoil ended unchanged.

* The rapeseed contract for June fell 0.98 percent to close at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key June soyoil contract ended unchanged at 692.30 rupees per 10 kg while the June soybean contract inched down 0.09 percent to 3,903.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.7 rupees to 733.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 4 rupees to 4,031 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,401 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased as surplus supplies from local production and imports offset an improvement in demand due to the summer season.

* The key June contract on NCDEX ended down 0.54 percent at 2,956 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg in Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to rising supplies from the new season crop, sluggish demand from local traders and estimates of higher output.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.48 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 25 rupees to 3,400 per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed futures fell due to arrivals from the new season crop, estimates of higher output and lower-than-expected overseas demand.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery fell 1.01 percent to close at 12,927.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera edged down 2 rupees to 13,429 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, weighed by weak exports, higher carryforward stocks and supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery dropped 3.98 percent to 6,178 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Turmeric fell 155.5 rupees to 6,119.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on depleting stocks and lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala though lack of export demand and estimates of higher output weighed on sentiment.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery edged up 0.47 percent to 36,055 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 46 rupees to 35,679 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)