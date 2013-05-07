MUMBAI May 7 Indian cumin seed futures struck a contract low on Tuesday, weighed by weak exports and subdued local demand amid supplies from the new season crop.

* Export demand is not picking up but is expected to improve in the coming days because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery ended 1.02 percent lower at 12,795 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,717.5 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 54 rupees to 13,375 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent due to lack of overseas demand and mounting stocks, while supplies from the new season crop also weighed.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended 2.43 percent down to close at 6,028 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after earlier hitting a low of 5,932 rupees.

* Spot turmeric fell 110.5 rupees to 6,009 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala and thin stocks, though lack of export demand and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery rose 0.65 percent to close at 36,290 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 30 rupees to 35,709 rupees at Kochi.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures fell on sluggish demand and a drop in the U.S. market, while soyoil declined on an expected rise in edible oil imports in April.

* Rapeseed extended losses on rising supplies from the new season crop.

* The key June soybean contract on the NCDEX fell 0.49 percent to close at 3,884.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract fell 0.81 percent to 686.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged down 0.49 percent to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 7.25 rupees to 726.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 10 rupees to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 13 rupees to 3,388 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures bounced back from an intra-day low to end unchanged on value buying, offsetting selling by mills to generate cash and subdued demand from bulk consumers.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended unchanged at 2,956 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier in the session.

* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees to 3,041 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures snapped a three-day slide on Tuesday on bargain buying that offset supplies from the new season crop, weak spot demand and estimates of higher output.

* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.52 percent to end at 3,476 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana were steady at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)