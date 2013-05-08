MUMBAI May 8 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday tracking gains in overseas markets, though weak export demand for oilmeal weighed on sentiment.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.69 percent to close at 3,911.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract ended up 0.72 percent at 691.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged up 0.5 percent to 3,439 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.40 rupees to 724.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 18 rupees to 4,039 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 21 rupees to 3,409 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on bargain buying, driven by expectations that bulk consumers would increase purchases at lower levels, though supply pressure restricted the upside.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.61 percent at 2,974 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,945 rupees in the previous session.

* Spot sugar edged down 3 rupees to 3,038 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The June contract on the NCDEX ended 1.41 percent lower at 3,427 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana was unchanged at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian cumin seed futures rose on some value buying, supported by expectations of a pick-up in overseas demand, offsetting subdued local demand and supplies from the new season crop.

* Export demand is not rising, but is expected to improve in the coming days because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery ended 0.76 percent higher at 12,892.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 1.02 percent in the previous session.

* Spot jeera fell 13 rupees to 13,362 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures snapped a two-day fall on bargain buying, supported by concerns of lower output.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended 1.28 percent higher to close at 6,008 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It has fallen more than 6 percent since the close on May 4.

* Spot turmeric edged up 5 rupees to 6,014 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures slipped due to weak exports and estimates of higher output, though depleting stocks restricted the downside.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery fell 0.12 percent to close at 36,245 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 137 rupees to 35,846 rupees at Kochi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)