MUMBAI May 9 Indian soybean futures dropped on Thursday due to a decline in soymeal exports, while soyoil fell on weakness in overseas edible oil prices.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.15 percent to close at 3,866.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract fell 0.14 percent to 690.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June edged up 0.41 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.25 rupees to 721.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 18 rupees to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 3,414 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose as an improvement in demand due to the summer season prompted bargain buying.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.88 percent to close at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg.

* June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees earlier this week.

* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged up on short-covering though increased supplies from Rajasthan and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.35 percent to close at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 9 percent since the close on April 15.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,368 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers while higher carryforward stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended down 0.80 percent to close at 5,960 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to subdued export demand and supplies from the new season crop.

* Export demand is not picking up but traders expect a recovery in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.81 percent lower at 12,787.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 49 rupees to 13,411 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on a fall in the new season supplies from Karnataka and on thin stocks, though lack of export demand and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.55 percent up to close at 36,445 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 132 rupees to 35,714 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

