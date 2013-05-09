MUMBAI May 9 Indian soybean futures dropped on
Thursday due to a decline in soymeal exports, while soyoil fell
on weakness in overseas edible oil prices.
* The key June soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.15 percent to close
at 3,866.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key June soyoil contract fell 0.14 percent to
690.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
edged up 0.41 percent to 3,453 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.25 rupees to 721.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down
18 rupees to 4,021 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 3,414 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose as an improvement in demand due to
the summer season prompted bargain buying.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.88
percent to close at 3,030 rupees per 100 kg.
* June futures had hit a contract low of 2,945 rupees
earlier this week.
* Spot sugar rose 10 rupees to 3,048 rupees per 100 kg in
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged up on short-covering though
increased supplies from Rajasthan and estimates of higher output
restricted the upside.
* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.35 percent
to close at 3,439 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 9 percent
since the close on April 15.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,368 rupees per
100 kg.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell due to subdued demand from
local and overseas buyers while higher carryforward stocks also
weighed on sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
ended down 0.80 percent to close at 5,960 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
CUMIN SEED
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to subdued
export demand and supplies from the new season crop.
* Export demand is not picking up but traders expect a
recovery in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from
Syria and Turkey.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
ended 0.81 percent lower at 12,787.5 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 49 rupees to 13,411 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up on a fall in the new season
supplies from Karnataka and on thin stocks, though lack of
export demand and estimates of higher output restricted the
upside.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch
of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
ended 0.55 percent up to close at 36,445 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot pepper fell 132 rupees to 35,714 rupees at Kochi, a
key market in the southern state of Kerala.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)