MUMBAI May 10 Indian soybeans and soyoil futures rose on Friday tracking gains in overseas prices and on a weak rupee, though subdued export demand for oilmeal and ample supplies of edible oils weighed on sentiment.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.75 percent to close at 3,895.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract rose 0.15 percent to close at 691.75 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June ended almost steady at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.6 rupees to 724.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 4,052 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 11 rupees to 3,425 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as surplus supplies outweighed an improvement in demand from bulk consumers due to the ongoing summer season.

* The key June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.66 percent to end at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 14 rupees to 3,062 rupees per 100 kg in the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.29 percent to end at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 29 rupees to 3,397 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns of lower output, though a lack of overseas and local demand and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery ended up 0.57 percent at 5,994 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric rose 45.5 rupees to 6,059.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export enquiries though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 0.61 percent higher at 12,865 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera was unchanged at 13,411 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on thin volume due to the absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery ended 0.18 percent down at 36,380 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper rose 78 rupees to 35,792 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)