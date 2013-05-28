MUMBAI May 28 Indian sugar futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in a week due to lower-than-expected demand from bulk consumers and rising imports, though concerns over output in the next season limited the downside.

* The key June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.33 percent at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,000 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since May 20.

* Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

* Spot sugar edged up 3 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean futures rose, tracking global prices and on a weak rupee, although weak oilmeal export demand weighed on sentiment.

* Soyoil rose as Malaysian palm oil futures hit 1-1/2 month highs on signs of a recovery in demand, while soybean futures in the United States were up on threat of planting delay due to recent heavy rains in the Midwest region.

* The key June soyoil contract rose 0.71 percent to 711.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* The June soybean contract gained 0.76 percent to 3,830.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed June contract fell 0.58 percent to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 28 rupees at 3,920 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 0.15 rupee to 726.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 24 rupees at 3,467 rupees.

CHICKPEA

Indian chana futures hit contract lows for the fifth straight day, weighed by a decline in local demand amid estimates of higher production.

* The June contract finished down 3.6 percent at 3,164 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,152 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 54 rupees to 3,246 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures struck contract lows on expectations of higher sowing in the upcoming season as normal monsoon is expected, while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The June contract fell 3.56 percent to 8,400 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,370 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 174 rupees to 8,871 rupees.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 1 percent as a pick-up in local supplies and higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery ended 1.65 percent lower at 12,985 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 59 rupees to 13,552 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carryforward stocks and subdued overseas demand.

* The key June turmeric contract dropped 0.58 percent to 5,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 15 rupees to 5,976 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)