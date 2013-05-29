MUMBAI May 29 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas markets and on a weak rupee, while soybean ended steady as subdued export demand for soymeal and an expected rise in acreage weighed on sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended off two-month highs on Wednesday and notched five straight sessions of gains, as investors expect tight supplies to whittle down stocks in the world's No.2 producer of the tropical oil.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.23 percent at 713.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract eased 0.04 percent to 3,829 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.70 percent to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a 10-month low on Wednesday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 2.35 rupees to 729.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 23 rupees to 3,943 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 13 rupees to 3,480 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying after a long bearish spell, but the contract could fall again due to lower-than-expected demand and higher supplies.

* The key June contract closed up 0.30 percent at 3,019 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 15 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures edged higher after hitting a contract low for the sixth straight day as lower level buying offset sluggish demand from local buyers.

* The June contract closed up 0.60 percent at 3,183 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,105 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 21 rupees to 3,225 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures bounced back from a contract low as value-buying offset expectations of higher sowing.

* The June contract rose 1.55 percent to 8,500 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,150 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds edged up 3 rupees to 8,734 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on falling supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks and subdued overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The key June turmeric contract finished up 2.12 percent at 5,968 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 4.24 percent since the close on May 17.

* Spot turmeric rose 58 rupees to 6,034 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value-buying, supported by export demand, though increased local supplies restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery rose 0.50 percent to 13,050 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 1.65 percent in the previous session.

* Spot jeera fell 72 rupees to 13,480 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)