MUMBAI May 29 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas markets
and on a weak rupee, while soybean ended steady as subdued
export demand for soymeal and an expected rise in acreage
weighed on sentiment.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended off two-month highs on
Wednesday and notched five straight sessions of gains, as
investors expect tight supplies to whittle down stocks in the
world's No.2 producer of the tropical oil.
* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting
in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to
cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an
unhelpful monsoon season.
* The key June soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.23 percent at
713.1 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key June soybean contract eased 0.04 percent
to 3,829 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June
rose 0.70 percent to 3,462 rupees per 100 kg.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also
raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit a
10-month low on Wednesday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 2.35 rupees to 729.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
23 rupees to 3,943 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged higher by 13 rupees to 3,480 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose on bargain buying after a long
bearish spell, but the contract could fall again due to
lower-than-expected demand and higher supplies.
* The key June contract closed up 0.30 percent at
3,019 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar rose 15 rupees to 3,072 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHANA
Indian chana futures edged higher after hitting a contract
low for the sixth straight day as lower level buying offset
sluggish demand from local buyers.
* The June contract closed up 0.60 percent at 3,183
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,105 rupees
earlier in the day.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 21 rupees to 3,225 rupees per
100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures bounced back from a contract low as
value-buying offset expectations of higher sowing.
* The June contract rose 1.55 percent to 8,500
rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,150 rupees
earlier in the day.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds edged up
3 rupees to 8,734 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on falling supplies, though
higher carry-forward stocks and subdued overseas demand
restricted the upside.
* The key June turmeric contract finished up 2.12
percent at 5,968 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 4.24 percent
since the close on May 17.
* Spot turmeric rose 58 rupees to 6,034 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value-buying,
supported by export demand, though increased local supplies
restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
rose 0.50 percent to 13,050 rupees per 100 kg. It had
fallen 1.65 percent in the previous session.
* Spot jeera fell 72 rupees to 13,480 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha market.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)