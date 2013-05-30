MUMBAI May 30 Indian rapeseed futures fell on
Thursday due to the absence of oilmeal export demand, while
timely arrival prospects of the monsoon weighed on soybean
futures.
* India's vital monsoon rains are expected to hit anytime
now over the southern coast. India's weather office has forecast
the monsoon onset over the Kerala coast by June 3, give or take
four days, a time period treated as normal.
* The rapeseed June contract fell 0.26 percent to
close at 3,453 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange. The June soybean contract edged
down 0.04 percent to 3,827 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key June soyoil contract edged up 0.20 percent
to end at 714.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean was
down 42 rupees at 3,901 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was 2.35
rupees down at 726.8 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 4 rupees to 3,476 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on sluggish demand from bulk
consumers amid mounting supplies, though a likely drop in next
year's output due to a drought limited the downside.
* The key June contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.07
percent to close at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 18 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana futures edged up on buying at lower levels
supported by a pick-up in local demand, though estimates of
higher production weighed on sentiment.
* The June contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.22
percent at 3,190 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of
3,105 rupees in the previous session.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 25 rupees to 3,250 rupees per
100 kg.
GUAR
Indian guar futures dropped due to expectations of an
increase in area under cultivation and better prospects of
monsoon rains and higher production.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 3.18 percent
to 8,230 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 8,150
rupees on Wednesday.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped
226 rupees to 8,571 rupees.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and
sluggish overseas demand.
* The key June turmeric contract closed lower 0.60
percent at 5,932 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric fell 59 rupees to 5,975 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down, tracking
weak spot demand and higher production, though expectations of a
pick-up in export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
inched down 0.02 percent to close at 13,047.5 rupees per
100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,451 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)