MUMBAI May 31 Indian soybean futures eased on Friday on weak export demand for soymeal and prospects of higher acreage, while rapeseed edged higher on depleting supplies.

* Soyoil ended steady as weak demand in spot markets offset an upside in overseas palm oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday as traders bet on slowing production, notching a fourth straight weekly gain, although lacklustre exports weighed.

* Indian farmers are expected to increase soybean planting in 2013/14, encouraged by a rally in prices and the need to cultivate a sturdy crop to prepare for the possibility of an unhelpful monsoon season.

* The key June soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.08 percent at 715.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key June soybean contract fell 0.44 percent to 3,810 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for June rose 0.38 percent to 3,466 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but also raises returns for oil meal exporters. The local currency hit an 11-month low on Friday.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 2.40 rupees to 724.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 15 rupees to 3,886 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 17 rupees to 3,493 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended nearly flat as weak demand and higher supplies offset concerns that a drought in top producing Maharashtra state may trim production.

* The key June contract closed up 0.07 percent at 3,019 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar eased 2 rupees to 3,052 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand improved at lower price levels, though estimates of higher production restricted the upside.

* The July contract closed up 1.38 percent at 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 59 rupees to 3,309 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures hit a contract low, weighed by expectations of an increase in sowing area and prospects of timely onset of monsoon rains and higher stocks.

* The June contract fell 3.92 percent at 7,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed dropped 271 rupees to 8,300 rupees.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures ended flat as an estimated drop in production offset weak demand.

* The key June turmeric contract ended unchanged at 5,932 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 27 rupees to 6,002 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on overseas demand though a rise in local supplies and higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery rose 1.04 percent to 13,183 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 19 rupees to 13,470 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)