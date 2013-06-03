MUMBAI, June 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended up on Monday on short-covering, driven by gains in the world market and on a weak rupee, though the timely progress of the monsoon capped the upside.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 0.75 percent at 694.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract rose 2.38 percent to 3,742.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July edged up 0.40 percent to 3,531 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.35 rupees to 715 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 7 rupees to 3,824 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was almost steady at 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended up on expectations of higher buying by stockists and concerns over output of the sweetener in the top-producing Maharashtra state due to a drought, though ample supplies restricted the upside.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.91 percent at 3,088 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures rose on bargain-buying after the recent fall in prices, though estimates of higher production kept the upside limited.

* The July contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.33 percent at 3,262 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen 15 percent from the close of April 15.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 60 rupees to 3,254 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended higher on some buying at lower prices, though the timely progress of the monsoon and expectations of an increase in sowing area restricted the upside.

* The June contract on the NCDEX closed up 0.25 percent at 7,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped 131 rupees to 8,180 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Monday, weighed by weak exports, while subdued buying at local markets and the timely progress of monsoon also weighed on sentiment.

* The key July turmeric contract ended lower 1.74 percent at 5,748 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 5,696 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric fell 164 rupees to 5,838 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export inquiries, though a rise in local supplies and higher production restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery rose 1.15 percent to 13,362.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 57 rupees to 13,403 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)