MUMBAI, June 4 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday due to weak exports demand for soymeal and on the early arrival of monsoon rains in southern states, while soyoil eased on subdued spot demand.

* Rapeseed futures edged up on dwindling supplies in local spot markets and good demand.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.65 percent to 689.90 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract dropped 0.36 percent to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July was up 0.11 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.45 rupees to 712.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 18 rupees to 3,842 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 9 rupees to 3,509 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down as ample supplies and the early arrival of the monsoon in the South offset hopes of an improvement in demand from stockists.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.10 percent to 3,085 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar nudged up 1 rupee to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures fell on profit-taking after the previous session's gain, while estimates of higher production also weighed.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 0.73 percent to 3,238 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 1.33 percent in the previous session.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 35 rupees to 3,289 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on value buying supported by improvement in local demand at lower prices, though progress of the monsoon and expectations of an increase in sowing area restricted the upside.

* The July contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.39 percent at 7,690 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18 percent since the day of its relaunch on May 14.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 87 rupees to 8,267 rupees.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to declining arrivals and lower output, though subdued exports and the timely progress of monsoon kept the upside limited.

* The key July turmeric contract rose 0.28 percent to 5,764 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 5,696 rupees on Monday.

* Spot turmeric rose 24.5 rupees to 5,862.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher production though firm cues from the spot market and export inquiries supported prices.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery fell 0.32 percent to 13,320 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 87 rupees to 13,490 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)