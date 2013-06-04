MUMBAI, June 4 Indian soybean futures fell on
Tuesday due to weak exports demand for soymeal and on the early
arrival of monsoon rains in southern states, while soyoil eased
on subdued spot demand.
* Rapeseed futures edged up on dwindling supplies in local
spot markets and good demand.
* The key July soyoil contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.65 percent to 689.90
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract dropped 0.36 percent
to 3,729 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July
was up 0.11 percent at 3,535 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
2.45 rupees to 712.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 18
rupees to 3,842 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 9 rupees to 3,509 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged down as ample supplies and the
early arrival of the monsoon in the South offset hopes of an
improvement in demand from stockists.
* The key July contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.10
percent to 3,085 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar nudged up 1 rupee to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana futures fell on profit-taking after the
previous session's gain, while estimates of higher production
also weighed.
* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 0.73 percent
to 3,238 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 1.33 percent in the
previous session.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 35 rupees to 3,289 rupees per
100 kg.
GUAR
Indian guar futures rose on value buying supported by
improvement in local demand at lower prices, though progress of
the monsoon and expectations of an increase in sowing area
restricted the upside.
* The July contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.39
percent at 7,690 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18
percent since the day of its relaunch on May 14.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 87
rupees to 8,267 rupees.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures rose due to declining arrivals and
lower output, though subdued exports and the timely progress of
monsoon kept the upside limited.
* The key July turmeric contract rose 0.28 percent
to 5,764 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract
low of 5,696 rupees on Monday.
* Spot turmeric rose 24.5 rupees to 5,862.5 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher
production though firm cues from the spot market and export
inquiries supported prices.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
fell 0.32 percent to 13,320 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 87 rupees to 13,490 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha in Gujarat.
