MUMBAI, June 5 Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended up on Wednesday due to a weak rupee and an upside in overseas prices, though the timely progress of the monsoon capped the upside.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.55 percent to 693.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract rose 0.64 percent to 3,753 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July fell 0.40 percent to 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.55 rupees to 708 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 9 rupees to 3,851 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,500 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended up on expectations of higher buying by stockists, though the early arrival of the monsoon in top producing Maharashtra state capped the gains.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.23 percent at 3,092 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar nudged down 2 rupees to 3,055 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* India's key sugar cane producing western and southern states received ample rainfall in the first few days of the annual monsoon after nearly eight months of drought, helping to limit damage.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell on subdued local demand and estimates of higher production.

* The July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.59 percent at 3,219 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 28 rupees to 3,261 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures hit a contract low, weighed by the progress of the monsoon rains that raised hopes of an expanded area under cultivation.

* The July contract on the NCDEX closed down 3.38 percent at 7,430 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low at 7,390 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds plunged 724 rupees to 7,543 rupees.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low due to mounting stocks and weak demand from overseas buyers, while better prospects of monsoon also weighed on sentiment.

* The key July turmeric contract ended down 1.91 percent at 5,654 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 5,552 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric fell 107.5 rupees to 5,755 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher supplies in the local market and subdued domestic demand, though some export inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 1.14 percent lower at 13,167.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 60 rupees to 13,430 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)