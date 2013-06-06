MUMBAI, June 6 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Thursday on weak rupee and thin supplies in local spot markets, while soyoil ended almost steady on weak demand.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged down 0.09 percent to 693.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract ended up 0.71 percent at 3,779.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.34 percent to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.6 rupee to 707.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 9 rupees to 3,860 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,508 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on an improvement in demand from stockists and an expected drop in next year's production, although ample rainfall in drought-hit cane areas in the last three days capped the upside.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended up 1 percent at 3,123 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 10.5 rupees to 3,065.5 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures rose on a pick-up in local demand though estimates of higher production limited the upside.

* The July contract on the NCDEX ended up 1.74 percent at 3,275 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,278 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures hit a contract low for a second straight day on expectations of higher area under sowing due to better prospects of monsoon rains, and on mounting stocks.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.25 percent to 7,150 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 7,100 rupees earlier in the day.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds rose 157 rupees to 7,700 rupees.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on lower-level buying after they hit a contract low in the previous session though higher carry forward stocks and subdued exports limited the rise.

* The key July turmeric contract ended down 0.92 percent to close at 5,706 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,552 on Wednesday.

* Spot turmeric fell 30 rupees to 5,725 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though increased spot supplies and weak local demand weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.95 percent higher at 13,292.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 17.5 rupees to 13,412.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)