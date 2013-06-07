MUMBAI, June 7 Indian chana futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, estimates of higher production and lower-than-expected local demand.

* The July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.92 percent at 3,245 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 1.74 percent on Thursday.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 22 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on bargain-buying, after hitting contract lows in the past two consecutive sessions, though hopes of a higher area under sowing restricted the upside.

* The July contract on the NCDEX rose 0.84 percent to 7,210 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 7,100 rupees in the previous session.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 65 rupees to 7,635 rupees.

SOYOIL & OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures fell due to weak exports demand for soymeal and hopes a normal monsoon will increase oilseed production, though a weak rupee and gains in overseas markets limited the downside.

* Rapeseed futures rose on declining arrivals in spot markets.

* The key July soyoil contract edged down 0.73 percent to 687.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract ended down 0.63 percent at 3,755.5 rupees per 100 kg, while the rapeseed contract for July rose 0.48 percent to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.5 rupees to 702.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 4 rupees to 3,856 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 3 rupees to 3,510 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on good rainfall in cane growing areas and ample supplies, though a likely rise in demand from stockists limited the fall.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX fell 0.16 percent to 3,118 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 6.5 rupees to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks, absence of overseas demand and on the timely progress of the monsoon.

* The key July turmeric contract fell 1.30 percent to 5,632 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 59 rupees to 5,666 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues from spot markets and on export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery rose 0.49 percent to 13,357.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 60 rupees to 13,472.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)