MUMBAI, June 12 Indian guar futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday on good progress of the monsoon and
hopes of a higher area under sowing.
* Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the
monsoon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,
the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its
website.
* The July contract on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 4.2 percent to a contract low
of 6,150 rupees per 100 kg for a fourth consecutive session.
* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 140.65 rupees to
6,690.65 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended almost flat after hitting their
highest level in more than three months as pressure from high
supplies was offset by demand from stockists.
* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.12
percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,150 rupees
earlier, the highest since Feb. 28.
* Sugar output in the top producing Maharashtra state is
likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in
2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state
official said.
* Spot sugar rose 6.45 rupees to 3,078.75 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana futures rose due to a pick-up in buying by
stockists at lower prices and on firm cues from the spot market,
though the timely progress of the monsoon restricted the upside.
* The July contract ended up 0.65 percent at 3,234
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major
cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still
higher than expectation, traders said.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,250 rupees per
100 kg.
OILSEEDS
Indian soybean futures rose to their highest level in more
than three weeks due to a slight improvement in export demand
for soymeal amid thin supplies. Rapeseed futures eased as an
estimated rise in production weighed on sentiments.
* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged up
0.02 percent to 694.95 rupees per 10 kg.
* The key July soybean contract ended up 0.25
percent at 3,790 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818
rupees, the highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract
for July eased 0.84 percent to 3,522 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.30 rupee to 712.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
climbed 19 rupees to 3,919 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 6.65 rupees at 3,525 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on
bargain-buying, offsetting the timely progress of the monsoon
and higher carry-forward stocks.
* The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to get rainfall
for the next three days, India's meteorological department said
in a statement on its website.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in
January.
* The key July turmeric contract ended up 1.85
percent at 5,406 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a
contract low of 5,266 rupees in the previous session.
* Spot turmeric fell 25.80 rupees to 5,448.20 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh
export demand, though higher supplies in spot markets and the
good progress of the monsoon capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
ended 0.59 percent higher at 13,180 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera rose 32.5 rupees to 13,467.3 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)