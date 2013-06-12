MUMBAI, June 12 Indian guar futures hit a contract low on Wednesday on good progress of the monsoon and hopes of a higher area under sowing. * Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website. * The July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 4.2 percent to a contract low of 6,150 rupees per 100 kg for a fourth consecutive session. * At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 140.65 rupees to 6,690.65 rupees. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended almost flat after hitting their highest level in more than three months as pressure from high supplies was offset by demand from stockists. * The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.12 percent at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,150 rupees earlier, the highest since Feb. 28. * Sugar output in the top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said. * Spot sugar rose 6.45 rupees to 3,078.75 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. CHICK PEAS Indian chana futures rose due to a pick-up in buying by stockists at lower prices and on firm cues from the spot market, though the timely progress of the monsoon restricted the upside. * The July contract ended up 0.65 percent at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expectation, traders said. * In Delhi, spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg. OILSEEDS Indian soybean futures rose to their highest level in more than three weeks due to a slight improvement in export demand for soymeal amid thin supplies. Rapeseed futures eased as an estimated rise in production weighed on sentiments. * The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.02 percent to 694.95 rupees per 10 kg. * The key July soybean contract ended up 0.25 percent at 3,790 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,818 rupees, the highest level since May 20. The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.84 percent to 3,522 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.30 rupee to 712.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans climbed 19 rupees to 3,919 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 6.65 rupees at 3,525 rupees. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on bargain-buying, offsetting the timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks. * The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to get rainfall for the next three days, India's meteorological department said in a statement on its website. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January. * The key July turmeric contract ended up 1.85 percent at 5,406 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 5,266 rupees in the previous session. * Spot turmeric fell 25.80 rupees to 5,448.20 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export demand, though higher supplies in spot markets and the good progress of the monsoon capped the gains. * The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.59 percent higher at 13,180 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot jeera rose 32.5 rupees to 13,467.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)