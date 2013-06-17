MUMBAI, June 17 Indian soybean futures ended
higher on Monday due to dwindling supplies and on an improvement
in export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased on an
estimated rise in production.
* The key July soybean contract rose 0.67 percent to
3,888 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The key July soyoil contract
ended up 0.40 percent at 700.30 rupees per 10 kg.
* The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery on
the NCDEX closed down 0.06 percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg,
after earlier hitting a high of 3,549 rupees, a level last seen
on June 12.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.65 rupee to 713.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged
higher 1 rupee to 3,954 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to 3,510 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rose slightly due to lower supplies in
the domestic market as the crushing season neared its end.
* The key July contract on the NCDEX rose 0.35
percent to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures fell due to ample rains
and higher-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a
month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper
output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in
one of the world's leading producers.
* The July chana contract ended down 1.47 percent at
3,225 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 41 rupees to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar futures rose on a pick-up in domestic demand at
lower prices, though hopes of an expanded area under cultivation
and the good progress of rains restricted the upside.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.49
percent at 7,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seeds rose 559 rupees to 7,671 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady due to
fresh overseas demand, though the progress of rains ahead of
schedule and higher supplies weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
ended 0.07 percent lower at 13,155 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 14.5 rupees to 13,452.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in daily supplies
and on export demand, though mounting stocks and ample rains
limited the upside.
* The key July turmeric contract rose 1.59 percent
to 5,744 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 37 rupees to 5,562 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
