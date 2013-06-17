MUMBAI, June 17 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Monday due to dwindling supplies and on an improvement in export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed eased on an estimated rise in production.

* The key July soybean contract rose 0.67 percent to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The key July soyoil contract ended up 0.40 percent at 700.30 rupees per 10 kg.

* The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery on the NCDEX closed down 0.06 percent at 3,528 rupees per 100 kg, after earlier hitting a high of 3,549 rupees, a level last seen on June 12.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.65 rupee to 713.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged higher 1 rupee to 3,954 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to 3,510 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose slightly due to lower supplies in the domestic market as the crushing season neared its end.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX rose 0.35 percent to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 6 rupees to 3,070 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures fell due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan.

* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* The July chana contract ended down 1.47 percent at 3,225 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 41 rupees to 3,185 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on a pick-up in domestic demand at lower prices, though hopes of an expanded area under cultivation and the good progress of rains restricted the upside.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX ended up 2.49 percent at 7,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds rose 559 rupees to 7,671 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady due to fresh overseas demand, though the progress of rains ahead of schedule and higher supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.07 percent lower at 13,155 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 14.5 rupees to 13,452.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in daily supplies and on export demand, though mounting stocks and ample rains limited the upside.

* The key July turmeric contract rose 1.59 percent to 5,744 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 37 rupees to 5,562 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)