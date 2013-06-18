MUMBAI, June 18 Indian soybeans ended higher on Tuesday on lower supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of strong oilseed production due to ample rains capped the upside.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.74 percent at 3,955.5 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a high of 3,970 rupees, a level last seen on April 10.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX rose 0.38 percent to 702.95 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery edged down 0.20 percent to close at 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.25 rupees to 717 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31 rupees to 3,985 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 1 rupee to 3,509 rupees.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures ended steady on some lower-level buying offsetting good progress of the monsoon rains and higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market.

* Analysts expect the downside to be limited due to hopes of a recovery in spot demand.

* The July chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to end at 3,227 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 14 rupees to 3,171 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell due to expectations of an increase in the sown area, good progress of rains and mounting stocks.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.28 percent to 7,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 579 rupees to 7,092 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged down due to weak demand from bulk consumers, though expectations of a rise in import duty restricted the downside.

* The key July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.19 percent at 3,105 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and ample rains, though a decline in spot supplies and some fresh export demand limited the fall.

* The key July turmeric contract fell 2.51 percent to 5,600 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 49 rupees to 5,611 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on export demand and a pickup in local buying, though the progress of monsoon rains ahead of schedule and higher supplies restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.06 percent higher at 13,162.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera edged up 20 rupees to 13,472.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)