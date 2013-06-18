(Repeats to add headline tag)
MUMBAI, June 18 Indian soybeans ended higher on
Tuesday on lower supplies in the domestic market, though
expectations of strong oilseed production due to ample rains
capped the upside.
* The key July soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended up 1.74 percent
at 3,955.5 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a high of 3,970
rupees, a level last seen on April 10.
* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX rose
0.38 percent to 702.95 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded
rapeseed for July delivery edged down 0.20 percent to
close at 3,521 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
3.25 rupees to 717 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 31
rupees to 3,985 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 1 rupee to 3,509 rupees.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana futures ended steady on some lower-level buying
offsetting good progress of the monsoon rains and
higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market.
* Analysts expect the downside to be limited due to hopes of
a recovery in spot demand.
* The July chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to
end at 3,227 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 14 rupees to 3,171 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar futures fell due to expectations of an increase
in the sown area, good progress of rains and mounting stocks.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.28
percent to 7,090 rupees per 100 kg.
* Guar seeds fell 579 rupees to 7,092 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged down due to weak demand from bulk
consumers, though expectations of a rise in import duty
restricted the downside.
* The key July contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.19 percent at 3,105 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks
and ample rains, though a decline in spot supplies and some
fresh export demand limited the fall.
* The key July turmeric contract fell 2.51 percent
to 5,600 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 49 rupees to 5,611 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on export
demand and a pickup in local buying, though the progress of
monsoon rains ahead of schedule and higher supplies restricted
the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
ended 0.06 percent higher at 13,162.5 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera edged up 20 rupees to 13,472.5 rupees per 100
kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)