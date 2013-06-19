MUMBAI, June 19 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday due to demand at lower prices and on firm cues from the local market, though the good progress of the monsoon weighed on sentiment.

* The July chana contract ended up 0.18 percent at 3,233 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 16 percent between the contract high touched on April 15 and Tuesday's close.

* Spot chana rose 26.5 rupees to 3,197.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices amid good demand in the spot market.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX gained 3.95 percent to 7,100 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds rose 370.5 rupees to 7,462.5 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

Indian soybeans ended lower, weighed by expectations of strong oilseeds production due to ample rains, while soyoil and rapeseed futures closed almost steady.

* Falling supplies in the domestic market, however, limited the decline in soybean prices.

* The most actively traded soybean contract for July delivery on the NCDEX ended 0.63 percent lower at 3,930.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX slipped 0.28 percent to 701 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery ended 0.08 percent up at 3,524 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 0.35 rupee to 715.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 30 rupees to 4,015 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,508 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell, extending losses from the previous session because of plentiful monsoon rains in cane-growing regions.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 1.51 percent at 3,058 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 6 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in local supplies and on export demand, though higher carry-forward stocks and rains restricted the upside.

* The key July turmeric contract ended up 0.71 percent at 5,640 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 57 rupees to 5,554 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an increase in inquiries from overseas buyers, though higher-than-expected supplies and rains capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 1.54 percent higher at 13,365 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 22.5 rupees to 13,450 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)