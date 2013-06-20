MUMBAI, June 20 Indian soyoil futures gained on Thursday due to a pick-up in demand ahead of festivals, while soybeans rose to their over two-month crest on lower supplies in a lean season.

* The actively traded soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) rose 0.23 percent to 3,939.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended 0.42 percent higher at 703.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the actively traded rapeseed for July delivery closed up 0.28 percent at 3,534 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 3.40 rupees to 719.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans gained 21 rupees to 4,036 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,523 rupees.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped on higher-than-expected supplies and the good progress of the monsoon.

* The July chana contract edged down 0.15 percent at 3,228 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana edged up 2.5 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures ended higher on thin spot supplies as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices, though hopes of a higher area under cultivation weighed on sentiment.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX rose 0.56 percent to 7,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 112.5 rupees to 7,300 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose as a decline in spot supplies along with fresh overseas demand supported the upside in prices, though the good progress of rains capped the gains.

* The key July turmeric contract ended up 0.99 percent at 5,696 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 5,556 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in overseas demand, while an increase in local buying also aided the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.35 percent higher at 13,412.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 58 rupees to 13,508 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady on thin spot supply, though weak demand from bulk buyers and ample rains in cane-growing regions weighed on sentiment.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX edged up 0.06 percent to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 3,050 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)