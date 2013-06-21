MUMBAI, June 21 Indian soybeans fell more than 1 percent on Friday on profit-taking while expectations of strong oilseeds production due to ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded soybean contract for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 1.48 percent to 3,881 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,974 rupees on Thursday, a level last seen on April 10.

* The key July soyoil contract on the NCDEX fell 0.76 percent to 698.60 rupees per 10 kg. The actively traded rapeseed for July delivery ended 0.14 percent lower at 3,529 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 4.15 rupees to 714.9 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 57 rupees to 3,979 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 10 rupees to 3,513 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on weak demand from bulk buyers and as ample rains in cane-growing regions weighed on sentiment.

* The key July contract ended down 0.55 percent at 3,043 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar rose 9 rupees to 3,058 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures ended higher on expectations of a rise in local demand from millers and retailers at lower prices, though higher-than-expected spot supplies capped the gains.

* The July chana contract ended up 0.68 percent at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 3,208 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on slack supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices, while concerns that rains could ease in the coming days also weighed on sentiment.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX rose 3.92 percent to 7,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds rose 450 rupees to 7,800 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures edged up due to a drop in daily spot supplies and on some export demand, though mounting stocks restricted the upside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy in the planting season.

* The key July turmeric contract ended up 0.49 percent at 5,724 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 27 rupees to 5,583 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an improvement in local buying and a pick-up in overseas demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery ended 0.74 percent higher at 13,512 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 13,550 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)