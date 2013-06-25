MUMBAI, June 25 Indian soybean futures extended losses to hit a 2-1/2-month low on Tuesday due to conducive weather for sowing, while soyoil and rapeseed eased on sluggish demand.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, boosting soybean sowing, weather department data showed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.28 percent at 688.95 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key July soybean contract finished 0.71 percent lower at 3,727.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,701 rupees earlier, the lowest level since April 3.

* The rapeseed contract for July eased 0.51 percent to 3,481 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 6.15 rupees at 700.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 78 rupees to 3,810 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 28 rupees to 3,485 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in more than a month on subdued demand amid surplus supplies and as the government decided not to raise import duty on the sweetener at least for the next two months.

* The key July contract fell 0.23 percent to 3,004 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,993 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since May 20.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Spot sugar was steady at 3,047 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana edged lower, weighed by good progress in the summer sowing of pulses due to monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract dropped 0.55 percent to 3,230 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana was 19 rupees lower at 3,209 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Guar seed futures fell due to expectations of higher area under cultivation and on sluggish demand from exporters.

* The July guar contract closed down 2.15 percent at 7,280 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 204 rupees to 7,500 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in domestic supplies and on some fresh export demand, though the good progress of sowing due to sufficient rainfall and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The key July turmeric contract rose 0.44 percent to 5,992 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric edged up 4 rupees to 5,705 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in local and overseas demand, though higher-than-expected supplies capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery finished up 0.36 percent at 13,652.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 4 rupees to 13,768 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)