MUMBAI, June 26 Indian soyoil and soybean futures fell to their lowest level in more than three months on Wednesday, following losses in the overseas markets and on conducive weather for soybean sowing.

* Rapeseed futures hit a contract low following weakness in other oilseeds.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a 3-week low on Wednesday as investor sentiment remained fragile on weak overseas markets, although losses were capped by healthy exports and a still-weak ringgit.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.59 percent at 684.9 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 675.5 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 21.

* The key July soybean contract finished 1.48 percent lower at 3,672.50 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,607 rupees earlier, the lowest level since March 23.

* The rapeseed contract for July dropped 0.92 percent to 3,449 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,408 rupees.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 6.05 rupees at 694.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 122 rupees to 3,688 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 28 rupees to 3,457 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures edged higher from their lowest level in more than a month on bargain buying, driven by an estimated drop in next year's production, though weak demand from bulk consumers capped the upside.

* The key July contract closed up 0.67 percent at 3,024 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 2,993 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since May 20.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar edged up 7 rupees to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell, weighed by good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ahead of schedule and ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract dropped 2.79 percent to 3,140 rupees per 100 kg.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is the major winter-sown crop.

* Spot chana fell 59 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures dropped on expectations of higher area under cultivation, mounting carry forward stocks and on sluggish demand from exporters.

* The July guar contract finished down 1.79 percent at 7,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 243 rupees to 7,257 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased supplies in the local market while good rainfall also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery fell 1.83 percent to 13,402.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 18 rupees to 13,785 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures erased early losses to end higher as dwindling supplies in spot markets offset good progress of sowing due to sufficient rainfall.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract closed up 1.27 percent at 6,068 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 67 rupees to 5,772 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)