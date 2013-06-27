MUMBAI, June 27 Indian soybean futures fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday, hit by a pick-up in sowing due to ample rainfall in central India amid weak export demand for soymeal.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also fell following losses in the world market and on sluggish demand from stockists in spot markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than a month on Thursday as investors liquidated their positions ahead of a key industry report that could show higher supplies of rival oilseed soybean.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is the country's top soybean producer, followed by the western state of Maharashtra. Both states have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.81 percent at 679.35 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 675.5 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 21.

* The key July soybean contract fell 1 percent to 3,636 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,607 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since March 23.

* The rapeseed contract for July dropped 0.84 percent to 3,420 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,408 rupees in the previous session.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 1.75 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 12 rupees to 3,676 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 3 rupees to 3,454 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as an expected drop in production due to a drought in key producing areas offset sluggish demand from bulk consumers.

* The key July contract closed down 0.13 percent at 3,020 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,993 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since May 20.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically rises during the summer, but tapers off with the arrival of the monsoon.

* Sugar output in top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 25 percent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes in 2013/14 as drought reduced the acreage under the crop, a state official said.

* Spot sugar nudged up 2 rupees to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on higher-than-expected supplies and good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract dropped 1.37 percent to 3,097 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,087 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 43 rupees to 3,107 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED:

Guar seed futures fell on hopes of a rise in acreage under cultivation, higher carry-forward stocks and weak export demand.

* The July guar contract ended down 2.52 percent at 6,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds fell 22 rupees to 7,234 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on fresh export inquiries and expectations of a further rise in demand due to lack of supplies from other leading producers.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery rose 0.13 percent to 13,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 77 rupees to 13,709 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged down on higher carry-forward stocks and good progress in plantation, though thin supplies limited the downside.

* The key July turmeric contract eased 0.30 percent at 6,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 46 rupees to 5,818 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)