MUMBAI, June 28 Indian agriculture commodities fell on Friday on a rebound in the rupee and ample rainfall, which accelerated sowing of summer-sown crops.

* The Indian rupee posted its biggest daily gain in nine months on Friday, fuelled by a robust rally in local stocks, with the government's move to raise gas prices for the first time in three years also aiding sentiment.

* A strong rupee makes imports cheaper and also trims returns of exporters.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soyoil futures fell to their lowest in seven and a half months on a strong rupee and higher imports of edible oil, while soybeans dropped for a seventh straight session as sowing gained momentum in central India.

* Rapeseed also declined following losses in edible oils and on sluggish demand.

* India's top two soybean producing states, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have received more than normal rainfall so far in June, weather department data showed.

* The key July soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.21 percent at 671.15 rupees per 10 kg, after falling to 669.8 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since November 12.

* The key July soybean contract fell 0.43 percent to 3,620.5 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,599.5 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since March 23.

* India's refined palm oil imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from April, pushing total purchases of the tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices and tight domestic supplies.

* The rapeseed contract for July finished down 1.02 percent at 3,385 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,374 rupees earlier in the day.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.80 rupees at 689.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 14 rupees to 3,690 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 7 rupees to 3,448 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks on sluggish demand from bulk buyers due to the early arrival of the monsoon and abundant supplies.

* An expected drop in India's sugar production in the next crop year starting from Oct. 1 due to a drought in key producing areas limited the downside.

* The key July contract dropped 0.96 percent at 2,991 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,979 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since May 20.

* Spot sugar edged up 8 rupees to 3,064 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana futures hit a contract low for a third straight session on Friday, weighed by higher supplies in local markets and good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract fell 0.42 percent to 3,084 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,052 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 25 rupees to 3,082 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, on expectations of a rise in the seeded area, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand for gum.

* The July guar contract fell 3.9 percent to 6,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 345 rupees to 6,889 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures eased due to lack of local demand amid higher spot supplies, while good monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery closed 0.97 percent lower at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 13,661 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures tumbled on mounting stocks and good progress in the plantation.

* The key July turmeric contract finished down 4 percent at 5,808 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 103 rupees to 5,715 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)