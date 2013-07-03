MUMBAI, July 3 Indian soybean futures ended lower on Wednesday on expanded area under cultivation and higher supplies while soyoil rose, tracking gains in overseas prices.

* Rapeseed edged higher on gains in edible oils.

* The key July soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.19 percent at 3,622.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key July soyoil contract closed up 1.34 percent at 682.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for July rose 1.29 percent to 3,444 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.2 rupees at 688.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged down 1 rupee to 3,719 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 1 rupee to 3,479 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on subdued demand from bulk buyers such as ice cream makers amid ample supplies.

* Export orders and an expected drop in next year's output due to a drought limited the downside.

* The key July contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.60 percent at 2,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged down 12 rupees to 3,057 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures bounced back from a contract low hit early in the day on value buying, though higher area under summer-sown pulses capped the gains.

* The August chana contract rose 0.55 percent to end at 3,111 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 3,051 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 56 rupees to 3,044 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on expectations of higher area under cultivation due to plentiful rains, mounting stocks and sluggish exports.

* Rajasthan has received above average rainfall in the June to September season so far.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 1.75 percent at 5,620 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds ended almost steady at 7,093 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, and on ample stocks and good progress of sowing due to favourable weather.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract ended down 2.43 percent at 6,008 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 130 rupees to 5,726 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to export demand though higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.07 percent at 13,635 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 58 rupees to 13,645 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)