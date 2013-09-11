MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures ended higher on Wednesday on good demand for edible oils due to the ongoing festive season, though a strong rupee and rising supplies of soybeans in spot markets capped the upside.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 1.74 percent at 3,418 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract rose 1 percent to close at 663 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 1.12 percent to 3,520 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 7.8 rupees to 672.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up 3 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was unchanged at 3,600 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell, extending losses for the second consecutive day, as plentiful monsoon rains have raised prospects for higher output for the fourth straight year.

* The key October contract ended down 0.50 percent at 2,984 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged down 2.5 rupees to 3,027.5 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on value buying, supported by hopes of a pickup in local demand in the festival season.

* However, prospects of increased area under cultivation due to ample rains and higher stocks capped the gains.

* The October chana contract ended up 0.58 percent at 3,110 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures ended higher on a supply squeeze in the local markets and on demand from stockists and millers.

* The October contract rose 3.60 percent to close at 7,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 540 rupees to 9,040 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to conducive weather for the sown crop, while higher carryforward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended down 2.69 percent at 4,918 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 21 rupees to 5,052 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures inched down on expectations of better sowing and on higher-than-expected supplies in the domestic markets, though export demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery inched down 0.02 percent to 13,520 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera edged down 25 rupees to 13,664 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)