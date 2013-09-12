MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian oilseed and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday on good demand for edible oils due to
the ongoing festive season, gains in overseas markets and as the
rupee fell.
* Rising supplies of soybeans in spot markets and higher
inventory of rapeseed, however, capped the upside.
* The key October soybean contract ended up 0.99
percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key October soyoil contract rose 0.92 percent
to end at 669.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for October edged up 0.85 percent at 3,550 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
2.65 rupees to 675.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 35
rupees to 3,560 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 32 rupees to 3,632 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures snapped a seven-day falling streak on
value buying after a recent drop in prices, though prospects for
higher output for the fourth straight year capped the gains.
* The key October contract edged up 0.13 percent to
close at 2,988 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot sugar edged down 7.5 rupees to 3,020 rupees per 100
kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of some
improvement in local demand in the festival season, though
prospects of increased area under cultivation and higher stocks
were seen weighing at higher prices.
* The October chana contract ended up 3.54 percent
at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on slack domestic supplies,
and demand from millers and stockists, though expectations of a
bumper harvest due to expanded area under cultivation could
weigh on sentiment.
* The October contract ended up 3.34 percent at
8,040 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 776
rupees to 8,264 rupees per 100 kg.
* On Wednesday, the exchange imposed a special margin of 10
percent on the long side of all the running and yet to be
launched contracts of guar seed and guar gum.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell on hopes of higher output as
the weather remained conducive to crop growth and on mounting
stocks.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery fell 0.69 percent to close at 4,884 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 110 rupees to 4,942
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to demand from
overseas buyers, while a pick-up in local demand in the festive
season also aided sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
ended up 1.05 percent at 13,662.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* At Unjha, spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,674 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)