MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures rose on Thursday on good demand for edible oils due to the ongoing festive season, gains in overseas markets and as the rupee fell.

* Rising supplies of soybeans in spot markets and higher inventory of rapeseed, however, capped the upside.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 0.99 percent at 3,452 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract rose 0.92 percent to end at 669.10 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.85 percent at 3,550 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.65 rupees to 675.4 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 35 rupees to 3,560 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 32 rupees to 3,632 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures snapped a seven-day falling streak on value buying after a recent drop in prices, though prospects for higher output for the fourth straight year capped the gains.

* The key October contract edged up 0.13 percent to close at 2,988 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged down 7.5 rupees to 3,020 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on hopes of some improvement in local demand in the festival season, though prospects of increased area under cultivation and higher stocks were seen weighing at higher prices.

* The October chana contract ended up 3.54 percent at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on slack domestic supplies, and demand from millers and stockists, though expectations of a bumper harvest due to expanded area under cultivation could weigh on sentiment.

* The October contract ended up 3.34 percent at 8,040 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 776 rupees to 8,264 rupees per 100 kg.

* On Wednesday, the exchange imposed a special margin of 10 percent on the long side of all the running and yet to be launched contracts of guar seed and guar gum.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on hopes of higher output as the weather remained conducive to crop growth and on mounting stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery fell 0.69 percent to close at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 110 rupees to 4,942 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to demand from overseas buyers, while a pick-up in local demand in the festive season also aided sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended up 1.05 percent at 13,662.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,674 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)