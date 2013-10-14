MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday on a weak rupee and good demand in spot markets, though the upside was capped by a likely rise in soybean supplies in the next few days due to an improvement in the weather.

* U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday after sliding to a 20-month low earlier in the session.

* Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, was disrupted by heavy rains last week. Rainfall has been easing in both states, the weather department said on Monday.

* The key November soybean contract closed up 0.51 percent at 3,644.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Monday.

* The key November soyoil contract jumped 1.31 percent to 698.95 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November rose 0.49 percent to 3,686 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's palm oil imports surged 20.6 percent in September from a month ago, rising for the first time in four months, as a recovery in the rupee encouraged refiners to buy more for the peak festival season.

* At the Kota spot market in Rajasthan, soybeans jumped 71 rupees to 3,748 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 17 rupees to 3,727 rupees.

* India is likely to export less than 250,000 tonnes of soymeal in October compared with an earlier estimate of some 450,000 tonnes as heavy rainfall disrupted harvesting, a senior industry official said on Monday.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady after hitting their lowest level in 16 months as bargain buying driven by hopes festivals would boost demand offset ample supplies.

* The key November contract ended down 0.03 percent at 2,881 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,876 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 19, 2012.

* India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand usually rises during this period.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season that started on Oct. 1, higher than the estimated demand of 23 million tonnes per annum, said a leading industry body.

* Spot sugar edged down 3 rupees to 2,907 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures dropped due to estimates of higher output as farmers expanded the area under cultivation on early and ample rains during the sowing period.

* The November contract finished down 3.52 percent at 5,210 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 247 rupees to 5,753 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

* Arrivals from the new harvest have started in small quantities at some places but would improve in the coming weeks as rains in parts of cultivating regions disturbed harvesting operations.

CHICKPEA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on higher stocks and prospects of increased area under cultivation due to adequate rains.

* The November chana contract finished 1.51 percent lower at 3,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 8 rupees to 3,150 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell on higher carry-forward stocks and weak demand from overseas and local buyers.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery fell 4 percent to 4,728 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Nizamabad spot market was shut for a local festival.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures eased due to higher spot supplies and expectations of higher area under cultivation.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery eased 0.21 percent to 13,012.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera edged up 57 rupees to 13,372 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)