MUMBAI Oct 15 Indian sugar futures rose on Tuesday from their lowest level in 16 months as demand improved slightly due to festivals, though gains were capped by surplus supplies that some industry officials fear cash-crunched mills would dump at lower prices.

* The country started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8 million tonnes. On top of it, India is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* The key November contract closed up 0.42 percent at 2,893 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,876 rupees in the previous session, the lowest since June 19, 2012.

* Spot sugar nudged down a rupee to 2,906 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

* India will celebrate the festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL:

Indian soybean futures dropped on a likely rise in supplies due to dry weather across key growing areas, while soyoil edged higher on good demand in spot markets due to festivals.

* Soybean harvesting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the country's top two producing states, was disrupted by heavy rains last week. The weather has become largely dry in both the states, the weather department said on Tuesday.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 1.1 percent at 3,604.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is likely to export less than 250,000 tonnes of soymeal in October compared with an earlier estimate of some 450,000 tonnes as heavy rainfall disrupted harvesting.

* The key November soyoil contract rose 0.23 percent to 700.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November eased 0.38 percent to 3,672 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean was steady at 3,600 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.20 rupees to 712.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 7 rupees to 3,721 rupees.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures plunged on rising supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The November contract finished 3.84 percent lower at 5,010 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar fell 293 rupees to 5,460 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEA:

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended steady as bargain buying driven by an expected rise in demand due to festivals offset higher supplies.

* The November chana contract closed up 0.03 percent to 3,131 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop and usually sowing starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,126 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on sluggish local demand and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery finished 0.51 percent lower at 4,704 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier hit a contract low of 4,676 rupees.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 92 rupees to 4,834 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA:

Indian jeera futures eased on weak local demand amid higher spot supplies, while expectations of higher area under cultivation also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery closed down 0.15 percent at 12,992.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,343 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)