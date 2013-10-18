MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian sugar futures rose on Friday on improvement in local demand due to a festival and as mills signed deals to export raw sugar that could help trim inventory.

* Indian traders have struck deals to export about 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar for December-January delivery, marking their first sale in the new season started on Oct.1

* The country will celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali in the first week of November. Sugar demand from bulk consumers usually rises ahead of Diwali.

* The key November contract closed up 0.21 percent at 2,897 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,876 rupees earlier this week, the lowest since June 19, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 2 rupees to 2,882 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on profit-taking, driven by a likely rise in soybean supplies and expectations of higher area under rapeseed.

* Good demand for edible oils due to festivals limited the downside.

* Soybean harvesting in major growing areas was disrupted earlier this month due to heavy rains. The weather has become dry now and supplies are likely to rise from next week, dealers said.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.98 percent at 3,550.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key November soyoil contract fell 0.97 percent to 702.50 rupees per 10 kg after rising to 711 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Aug. 28.

* The rapeseed contract for November dropped 1 percent to 3,642 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the physical market, soyoil eased 5.25 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg in Mumbai, while at Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 11 rupees to 3,713 rupees.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures dropped due to lack of local demand and higher stocks, while prospects of better sowing also weighed on sentiment.

* Chickpea is a winter-sown crop, sowing for which starts in October. The key growing areas have received ample rains, which should smoothen the sowing process.

* The November chana contract closed 1.30 percent lower at 3,102 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana was down a rupee at 3,124 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on lower-level buying supported by firm cues from the spot market, though arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The November contract jumped 2.25 percent to 5,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot guar rose 31 rupees to 5,331 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low due to higher spot supplies, subdued local demand and prospects of a greater area under cultivation.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery fell 2.03 percent at 12,657.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,617.50 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 55 rupees to 13,229 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures slipped on large carry-forward stocks and weak demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery closed down 0.63 percent at 4,716 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 9 rupees to 4,833 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)