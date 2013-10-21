MUMBAI Oct 21 Indian soyoil futures rose on Monday, following gains in overseas palm oil prices, while soybeans eased on higher supplies as the weather turned dry in producing areas.

* The key November soybean contract ended down 0.35 percent at 3,519.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract ended up 0.87 percent at 709.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November rose 0.69 percent to 3,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 49 rupees to 3,498 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 1.35 rupees to 713.15 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 8 rupees to 3,715 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended almost steady on Monday as bargain buying driven by festive and export demand offset ample supplies.

* The key December contract inched down 0.07 percent to 2,894 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,850 rupees earlier, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged down 8 rupees to 2,872 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as commencement of sowing in many states and prospects of higher area under cultivation weighed on sentiment, while bearish cues from the local market aided the fall.

* The November chana contract closed down 2.24 percent at 3,016 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* India has raised the price the government must pay to farmers for buying next year's chana to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg from 3,000 rupees a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season harvest, hopes of a further increase in arrivals in the following weeks and on estimates of higher output.

* The November contract ended down 2.35 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 75.5 rupees to 5,437.5 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Monday, weighed down by the start of sowing, hopes of a higher area under cultivation and large spot supplies.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery fell 0.59 percent at 12,582.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,530 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera rose 28.5 rupees to 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some export demand, while positive cues from the spot market at lower prices also supported sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended up 1.30 percent at 4,834 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 64 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)