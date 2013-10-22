MUMBAI Oct 22 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures were steady on Tuesday as a weak rupee and good demand for edible oils offset rising soybean supplies and a drop in overseas oilseed prices.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 1.88 percent at 3,585.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract ended up 0.22 percent at 711.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November nudged up 0.11 percent to 3,653 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were steady on Tuesday as hopes of a pick-up in exports offset surplus supplies and lower-than-expected festive season demand.

* The key December contract ended down 0.07 percent at 2,892 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,850 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday due to value buying, though expectations of a higher area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and subdued local demand limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.42 percent at 12,635 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,530 rupees on Monday.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks, subdued local demand and conducive weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery fell 0.87 percent at 4,792 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering, though the timely start of sowing in many states, prospects of higher area under cultivation and weak local demand restricted the upside.

* The November chana contract ended up 0.63 percent at 3,035 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell 2.24 percent in the previous session.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as traders covered short-positions, though fresh supplies from the new crop, estimates of higher output and large stocks capped the gains.

* The November contract ended up 1.60 percent at 5,070 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 35 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)